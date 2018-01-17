Police search for missing 16-year-old Lorain County girl

Police in Lorain are asking for any information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old.

Kayla Marie Clark is described as being 5'8" and weighing 120 pounds.

She has red hair and green eyes.

Kayla was last seen at her home on Lorain's East Side on January 13.

She is believed to be in South Lorain, possibly on Clifton Ave.

If you know where Kayla is at any time, please call Lorain Police Dispatch at 440-204-2100.

If you have any information that may help locate Kayla, please contact Detective Dougherty at 440-204-2105 or john dougherty@cityoflorain.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police also want to reiterate that anyone who hides Kayla or prevents her from being found is committing a crime.

