Fairview Park officer hit by a car on I-480

A Fairview Park Police Officer was hit by a car on Interstate 480 on Wednesday.

The officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Fairview General Hospital.

The Fairview Park Police Department said around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 officers responded to a four-car accident.

The accident happened on Interstate 480 in the area of West 220th Street.

Investigators said officers moved the cars from the lanes of travel onto the right outside berm.

Police said investigators were talking with people involved in the accident and waited with them for tow trucks.

Authorities said a car driving eastbound on the interstate lost control and left the right side of the road and hit two cars involved in the original accident and the officer who was on the outside on the berm.

Police are not releasing the officers name at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.