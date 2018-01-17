Akron man sentenced to four years in prison for killing girlfriend

The Akron man who killed his girlfriend when he ran over her with his Cadillac, was sentenced Wednesday.

Jeffrey White will spend the next four years in prison.

On May 1, 2016, White was arguing with his girlfriend Heather Knepper, 43, at her home on Briner Avenue.

White drove over her while leaving the home and then left the scene, leaving Knepper lying in the road.

Two people driving down Briner Avenue spotted Knepper's body and called Akron police.

