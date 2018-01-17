Officer fired after showing up to work 'under the influence'

A Springfield Township police officer was fired earlier this month after he was accused of showing up to work under the influence alcohol.

Officer Joseph Holsopple's termination came following a Jan. 4 executive session by the Springfield Township Board of Trustees.

During the meeting Trustee Dean Young said, "I am concerned for the safety of our community and with zero tolerance of intoxication in these circumstances."

Police Chief David Hoover took action in December after two officers complained about Holsopple’s condition at work.

Holsopple's termination was effective immediately.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.