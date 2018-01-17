Dennis Kucinich wants to raise minimum wage to $12.50 an hour

Kucinich announced he was entering the race to be Ohio's next governor. (Source WOIO)

Dennis Kucinich painted himself as he always has, a champion of the people.

Kucinich announced he was entering the race to be Ohio's next governor.

"To create a new vitality, true prosperity, jobs for all, health care for all, education for all. Teaching and tapping creativity, empowering self-reliance and promoting entrepreneurship. People need a hand up not a hand out," Kucinich.

It was classic Kucinich, a man who knows how to win over a crowd, pledging to work to raise the minimum wage to $12.50 an hour in his first term saying "Higher wages mean power to the people."

His theme a well worn one that has worked for him. A man to be the people's David in a fight against the Goliath government currently in power in Columbus.

Also the man to welcome back lost Democrats that any candidate must do to break the Republican stranglehold on statewide offices.

"We're gonna bring them home, we're gonna welcome people, we're gonna give them a reason to come back to the Democratic Party. I'll lead the way to do that," Kucinich said.

Kucinich was blunt in saying he had been gerrymandered out of office by some in his own party. But he is not a man that has ever had an ounce of quit in him.

"It is in that spirit that all things are possible that I enter this campaign for governor," Kucinich said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.