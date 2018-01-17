4-year-old child dead after car crash in Canton

A 4-year-old child is dead after a car crash in Canton.

The Canton Police Department said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 on Market Avenue N and 39th Street NE.

Investigators said a 2005 Ford F150 collided with a 2013 Ford Escape.

Authorities said the woman driving the Ford F150 had her two children in the car.

Officials said the Ford Escape was then struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram.

The woman driving the Ford F150 and her two kids were transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Police said her 2-year-old daughter was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said her 4-year-old child was life-flighted to Akron Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford F150 was transported to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities said police were contacted by the Summit County Coroner's Office and the four-year-child had passed away.

