Willoughby Police looking for suspects accused of stealing money from Downtown businesses

The Willoughby Police Department is looking for the suspects accused of stealing money from Downtown businesses.

Police said around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday investigators were notified of a break-in at Clark Avenue Groceries through a motion alarm.

Authorities said while they were reviewing surveillance video, they learned three suspects entered the store by smashing the front door with a concrete block.

Investigators said the suspects arrived at the store in a gray or silver Nissan Xterra SUV.

Around 7 a.m. employees at the BP Gas Station on Erie Street discovered someone smashed in one of the glass doors to the business, according to police.

Police said after reviewing the surveillance video officers believe the same three suspects responsible for the Clark Avenue Groceries were also responsible for the BP Gas Station break-in.

Authorities said it is believed the suspects stole an undetermined amount of cash from the cash registers from both stores.

If anyone has any information about the suspects in the video below you are asked to call 440-953-4210.

