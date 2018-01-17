25-year-old man shot, killed near a Cleveland graveyard

The Cleveland Police Department said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near a graveyard on Wednesday.

The incident happened around East 110th Street and Miles Avenue.

Police say the man was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

2018 Murder rate in Northeast Ohio (interactive map)

During the investigation, detectives learned that there was some sort of disturbance prior to the shooting and two unknown males were seen running away from the car after shots were fired.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

