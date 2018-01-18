The Mid-America Boat Show sails into the I-X Center

The Progressive Mid-America Boat show is happening now through Sunday at the I-X Center in Cleveland.

The boat show highlights a vast exhibit of boats and activities, including a boating "experience" and an opportunity to learn scuba diving.

The show runs from:

Thursday Jan. 18 , Noon – 9 p.m.

, Noon – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 , Noon – 9 p.m.

, Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 , 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

