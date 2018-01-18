The Mid-America Boat Show sails into the I-X Center - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Mid-America Boat Show sails into the I-X Center

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Progressive Mid-America Boat show is happening now through Sunday at the I-X Center in Cleveland.

The boat show highlights a vast exhibit of boats and activities, including a boating "experience" and an opportunity to learn scuba diving.

The show runs from: 

  • Thursday Jan. 18, Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 19, Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

