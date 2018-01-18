Northeast Ohio weather: Gradual warm up into the weekend!

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Some high clouds early this evening will get out of here by midnight. A blustery wind out of the southwest will prevent a big temperature drop. Warmer air continues to build in tomorrow. Look for quite a bit of sun and windy weather. Temperatures should top the 40 degree mark area wide. The latest data is suggesting that a low cloud deck develops Saturday afternoon. Temperatures should still be able to make it into the mid 40s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.