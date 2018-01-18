Howard Stern asked to induct Bon Jovi into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland

Shock jock Howard Stern has agreed to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during this year's ceremony in Cleveland.

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it," Stern told the musician on Wednesday morning's Stern Show.

Bon Jovi has been a guest on the Stern Show for decades and said he knew it had to be Stern to hold the induction honors.

“Nobody knows not only me but the members of the band as well as Howard,” Jon said on air.

Bon Jovi, The Cars, Nina Simone among 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The 2018 induction ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

