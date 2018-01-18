East side Cleveland home riddled with bullets overnight

Shots were fired into a east side Cleveland home early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Parkwood Drive, located in the Glenville neighborhood, around 1 a.m.

Police found several bullet holes in the front door of the home, but there were on injuries reported.

Detectives are trying to figure if the home was targeted of if the bullets were stray.

