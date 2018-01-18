Cleveland did not make the top 20 list for Amazon's next headquarters

Amazon has whittled down the list of possible locations for its second headquarters to 20 cities, and Cleveland is not on the list.

According to the New York Times, the Northeast Ohio city is no longer considered for the company's next base, but Ohio's capitol city of Columbus is still up for consideration.

The company received over 238 applications by local offices in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.

Finalists include:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA.

Chicago, IL

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC

Many thought Cleveland could be in the running when Amazon announced plans for several future fulfillment centers in Northeast Ohio.

Northeast Ohio leaders submit bid for Cleveland to be site of new Amazon headquarters

Amazon's second headquarters is expected to bring 50,000 high-paying jobs to the selected city.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.