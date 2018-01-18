3 flu-related deaths confirmed last week in Cuyahoga County

Health officials in Cuyahoga County say three people died as a result of the flu between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, all three victims who died were females.

78-year-old Cleveland woman.

101-year-old Euclid woman.

95-year-old Rocky River woman.

Several deaths in Northeast Ohio have already been confirmed during this particularly nasty flu season. In Summit County, four adults and one child have died from the flu this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year, around 36,000 people die from the flu.

