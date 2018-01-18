Woman in Summit County's first 'trafficking in persons' case pleads guilty

An Akron woman charged in Summit County's first ever "trafficking in persons" case pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Pearl Coffey, 34, plead guilty to trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and corrupting another with drugs.

Ohio ranks fourth in the country for human trafficking cases

Coffey admitted to preying on young girls and women, providing them with shelter, drugs and other items in exchange for them prostituting themselves.

The crimes happened between August 2016 and February 2017.

Coffey and her boyfriend, Darren Townsend, were both charged in the case.

Coffey has agreed to testify against Townsend at trial.

He is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 5.

Sentencing for Coffey is set for Feb. 27.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.