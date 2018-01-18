9-year-old turns up at Dave's supermarket after going missing for several hours

After searching for a missing 9-year-old day, Javon Baber was located Thursday afternoon at 16700 Lakeshore Blvd.

Police say Javon apparently rode the RTA bus all day and ended up at his mother's job, Dave's Supermarket, around 3 p.m.

He was unharmed.

Police say Javon took an RTA bus to school Thursday morning and they believe he got off at the wrong stop.

Javon was last seen Thursday at the bus stop in the 16700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard and boarded the RTA bus at 8: 37 a.m.

He was headed to Lakeshore Intergenerational School at 18025 Marcella Road; however, he got off at the Windermere stop by mistake.

The Windermere stop is located at 14232 Euclid Ave.

Police say Javon then boarded a Healthline bus at 9:49 a.m. heading towards downtown Cleveland.

The school district said he does not typically take the bus.

