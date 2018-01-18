Woman robbed at gunpoint after using Euclid ATM

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning after she used an ATM.

Euclid police say the victim was inside her car around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Fifth Third ATM on Lake Shore Boulevard.

She tells police she saw a black man dressed in all black standing in front of her vehicle, but she continued making her transaction.

After the ATM started dispensing the money, the suspect walked up and pointed a gun at her.

The suspect then grabbed some of the cash and fled on foot.

If you have any information, please contact Euclid police.

Officers add that "when something doesn't seem right, like a person hanging around an ATM machine or your car, do not make a withdrawal at that time."

