Charges expected following riot at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

The riot at the Juvenile Justice Center earlier this month sent two people to the hospital and left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Now, a week later, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley is expected to announce charges against the juveniles involved.

At the time of the riot O'Malley admitted that the justice center, which houses violent juveniles, is understaffed.



O'Malley said he believes the riot was planned and said unless changes are made, their could be a repeat.





Among the inmates housed in the center, 15 have been charged with aggravated murder, or murder, and close to 70 have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Five of the individuals involved were initially removed, but were returned the next day.

