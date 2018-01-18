Man dies after being shot in argument over stolen gun

A 55-year-old man shot in the head during an argument Tuesday morning about a stolen gun, has now died from his injuries.

Akron police say Ernest Sherman and a second 55-year-old man were shot by Hedy Moss around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Gold Street.

Sherman died at at the hospital

The second victim remains in serious condition. His name is not being released.

Moss is now charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

