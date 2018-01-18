Euclid man tells 911 dispatcher 'I just killed my wife'

Carlos Gonzalez-Manjarrez has been accused of killing his wife. (Source Euclid Police)

A 44-year-old Euclid man has been accused of killing his wife.

The Euclid Police Department said Lori Gonzalez was found dead on the 400 block of East 222nd Street in Euclid on Jan. 16.

The bond for Carlos Gonzalez-Manjarrez was set at $1 million.

Gonzalez-Manjarrez called 911 on Tuesday.

"I just killed my wife," Carlos Gonzalez told a dispatcher.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

"We've been going through a lot lately," Carlos Gonzalez told the dispatcher.

