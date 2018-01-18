ICE gives Columbus man more time in the U.S.

Manuel Gonzalez has been granted a stay.

Gonzalez, an asylum-seeker, received the news Wednesday at a status hearing in downtown Cleveland.

Gonzalez, his wife Edith Espinal, their teenage daughter and two sons have been staying at Columbus Mennonite Church to avoid deportation and keep their family together.

Immigration officials have said they will not enter a church to get them.

Gonzalez will be back in federal court next March.

