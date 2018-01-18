Plea expected from Lakewood man who killed and hid wife's body in a container

Fahad Saeed is being held on a $2 million bond. (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The ex-husband of the Lakewood woman that was found buried in a container last spring is expected to enter a plea Thursday.

Fahadd Saeed, 26, is accused of murdering his wife Roaa Al-Dhannon.

Container with 'biological remains' excavated in search for missing Lakewood mother

Al-Dhannon went missing in October of 2016 and her remains were found in a container in a wooded area in Brooklyn on May 15, 2017.

Video surveillance showed Saeed and Ammar Sami purchasing a shovel at a local Walmart.

Sami was sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstruction of justice in Al-Dhannon's disappearance.

