2 men accused of stealing $139,000 through skimming devices, suspects rented storage unit in Cleveland

Two men have been accused of stealing more than $139,000, according to a press release from the US Attorney the suspects rented a storage unit in Cleveland.

Investigators said Felipe Trovo Pena, 27 and Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto, 26, were charged in a five-count indictment:

Conspiracy to commit credit card fraud

Use of counterfeit credit cards

Possession of counterfeit credit cards

Authorities said Pena and Neto were arrested on Nov. 12 after an employee at the Cortland Banks branch in Hubbard called police to let them know someone was making ATM withdrawals while obscuring the camera in the ATM.

The US Attorney said according to court documents the bank was victimized by fraudulent withdrawals two days earlier.

The Investigation showed the suspects rented a storage unit on West 61st Street in Cleveland, according to the US Attorney.

Investigators said they found:

About $139,480 in cash

The Brazilian passports of Pena and Neto 420 cards with magnetic strips (including 253 which were counterfeit credit or bank cards containing customer account data)

Two skimming devices

Authorities said the suspects installed skimming devices on ATMs between August of 2017 through November of 2017.

The US Attorney said the suspects captured magnetic data on credit and debit cards.

Investigators said they re-encoded the information on counterfeit credit and bank cards.

Authorities said they used the counterfeit cards to get the cash.

The FBI wants to remind people to review their credit card and bank statements on a regular basis.

