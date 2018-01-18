6 teens charged in riot at Cuyahoga County Justice Center

The riot at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center on Jan. 8, 2018 sent two people to the hospital and left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. (Source WOIO)

Six teenagers are facing more charges after the Cuyahoga County prosecutor says they planned a riot.

Five of the teens are 15 and the other teen is 14.

The teenagers are now facing almost a dozen additional charges a piece for starting the riot, causing $200,000 worth of damage, and injuring two people.

Judge says gang violence fueling unrest at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

Around 20 Cleveland Police officers, Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff cruisers, and the SWAT team surrounded the juvenile justice center, to help regain control of the juvenile justice center.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said three of the juveniles tried to break out a window to escape to East 93rd street.

None were able to escape.

Photos show considerable damage done by youths at 'understaffed' Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

Of those charged in the riot, one is being held for the murder of 12 year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed on Buckeye Road on Thanksgiving.

The others are being held on aggravated robbery charges.



O'Malley said the riot was a planned-out event.

Cuyahoga County deputy, juvenile inmate injured during altercation at justice center

"It appeared that one individual signaled the beginning of the situation. It appeared it was orchestrated in advance," O'Malley said.

All of the teenagers involved in the riot are back at the juvenile facility. O'Malley said they have been separated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.