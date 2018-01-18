Kent State: White nationalist Richard Spencer not invited to speak on campus during shooting anniversary

White nationalist Richard Spencer will not be speaking at Kent State on May 4 during the 48th anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.

From Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield:

"Kent State University has responded to a request from associates of Richard Spencer to speak on campus May 4 that we are unable to accommodate his request. The weeks of April 30 – May 12 are always an exceptionally busy time on our campus, with numerous activities marking the end of our academic year. Kent State values respectful dialogue from all points of view, including ideology that is controversial or offensive. Consistent with our core values, we encourage open dialogue, freedom of expression and respectful discourse in an inclusive environment."

In 1970, national guardsmen fired into a crowd protesting the U.S. invasion of Cambodia and killed four students and wounded nine.

Mansfield made the announcement after Spencer's campus tour organizers urged Kent State to allow him to speak.

Today @CameronVPadgett requested to rent for 5/4/18 the publicly available Student Multicultural Center on the campus of Kent State University. He is planning to speak and will invite @RichardBSpencer + @mikeenochsback to talk about Antifa thuggery + how universities can respond. pic.twitter.com/tcilKCGIFL — Kyle Bristow ?? (@KyleBristow) January 17, 2018

White nationalist Richard Spencer has taken his racist, anti-Semitic message to college campuses across the country.

His lawyer sent out a tweet that he might stop at Kent State next.

Cleveland19 spoke with students who were not happy that he requested to be on campus on May 4.

“I'm actually taking history so I know a lot about the subject, and I'm just appalled why they think they can come here on such an important day,” said Alise Vannatter.

“If you're a white supremacist and you want to come and speak on a day that's kind of personal to us, it's a little bit disrespectful, and I'm happy that my school said no,” said Elijah Chase.

Not every student thinks the university should have denied the request.

“Personally I think they should just let him speak, I think everyone should have the right to speak where ever, whenever. If the people there don't like his opinion, that's their opinion. But I think there shouldn't be a restriction on who can speak where,” said Kyle Cline.

Richard Spencer helped come up with the term "alt-right" to define his movement.

His representatives are currently trying to book him at several universities across the country.

