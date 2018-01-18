LeBron James & Kyrie Irving named starters for 2018 NBA All-Star game

The 2018 NBA All-Star game will be played in Los Angeles, CA. (Source WOIO)

LeBron James has been named a starter for the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

James has started in every All-Star game since 2005.

In 2006 and 2008 he was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

The game will be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

James has been named a captain for the game.

Kyrie Irving has been named a starter as well.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on TNT.

