Medina pharmacy under fire for selling potentially dangerous medications

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has suspended the pharmacy license of Clinical Apothecaries for allegedly engaging in compounding practices that pose immediate and serious harm to the public.

The Board reports:

Due to the serious nature of the infractions, the Board strongly recommends patients immediately discontinue the use of all medications dispensed from Clinical Apothecaries. To confirm the source of the drug, please refer to the medication's labeling. Patients should contact their physician, healthcare provider or veterinarian to obtain new prescriptions. The Board is also reviewing records to contact potentially affected patients directly.

If a patient believes they may have experienced an adverse reaction from a medication dispensed by Clinical Apothecaries, please contact the Board of Pharmacy at compliance@pharmacy.ohio.gov or call 614-466-4143 during normal business hours. Patients emailing the Board should include their full name, telephone number, the name of the medication and a description of the adverse reaction.