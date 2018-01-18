Wickliffe Police: Officer shocks & tackles suspect resisting arrest

The Wickliffe Police Department said an officer had to use a taser after the suspect resisted arrest. (Source Wickliffe Police)

Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 investigators received a report of a shoplifter at a grocery store on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen on foot and a patrol officer spotted him a short time later on Worden Road.

Authorities said the officer confronted the man who tried to run.

According to a news release from Wickliffe Police the officer tackled the man and a short struggle ensued.

Police said the officer used a taser and handcuffed the suspect after additional officers arrived to the scene.

Investigators said two people in the area helped out the officer.

The suspect has been charged with:

Assaulting an officer

Obstructing police

Resisting arrest

Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

The video below is footage from the incident:

