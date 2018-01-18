FBI looking for armed & dangerous bank robbery suspects

The FBI said tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Warrensville Heights Police Department. (Source: FBI)

The FBI is looking for two men accused of robbing the US Bank on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights.

Investigators said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Authorities said the suspects and a presumed driver arrived at the bank in a blue four-door sedan.

According to a news release from the FBI the two men were armed.

The FBI said one suspect had a silver revolver and the other suspect had a black semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities said the suspects demanded the tellers to hand over money in $50 and $100 denominations.

After getting money from multiple teller drawers the robbers placed the cash in a pouch in the front of their sweatshirts and left the scene in a blue sedan, according to the FBI.

The FBI said tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Warrensville Heights Police Department.

Reward money is also available for information leading to successful identification and prosecution of the suspects.

The FBI also wants to remind people that tips can remain anonymous.

