2 firefighters injured while battling large blaze in Russell Township

Two firefighters were injured Thursday after battling a fire that took more than two hours to extinguish.

The fire broke out in a large detached garage at about 7:30 p.m.; several explosions were reported.

Multiple departments helped to douse the blaze, and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent home.

The extent of the injuries to the firefighters is unknown.

The fire occurred at 8641 Music St., about five miles north of State Route 422, in Geauga County.

