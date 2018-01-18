7 people displaced after fire erupts at Akron home

Three adults and four children are now displaced after a fire erupted in the third floor of their Akron home Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, and the fire -- which broke out at 875 Johnston St. -- has been brought under control.

However, police were called to control traffic near the scene.

The Red Cross has been notified, and will work to find the residents temporary boarding.

