Northeast Ohio weather: Slightly warmer weather today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're off to a warmer start today. If our forecast high of 38° verifies, this will be the warmest day we've seen since January 12th. The high that day was 60°. That was the last time we were above freezing at Cleveland-Hopkins.

9:00 AM: 26°, Noon: 33°, 5:00 PM: 37°

With the breeze factored in, it will likely feel as if it's in the 20s this afternoon.

You'll need your sunglasses today too! We're expecting mostly sunny skies

We'll remain quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early tomorrow morning.

Weekend Outlook:

We'll keep warming up through the weekend. I expect most of the snow on the ground to be gone by Monday.

For Saturday, expect gradually increasing clouds, dry weather, and highs in the low 40s. Not bad for this time of the year!

Sunday will be a little drearier. We're forecasting cloudy skies and areas of light rain or drizzle. The light rain would be most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb up to about 40° Sunday afternoon. We'll continue to warm into the mid 40s overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Next Big Weather Maker:

Rain will pick up through the day Monday, as highs soar into the mid 50s. Monday will also be quite windy. Plan to take an umbrella along with you.

As temperatures fall into the 30s Monday night, rain will mix with and then change over to snow. Snow showers will continue into Tuesday. Accumulation is looking minimal. Stay tuned!

Tuesday's high: 37°

Wednesday's high: 35°

Thursday's high: 30°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.