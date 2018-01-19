Northeast Ohio weather: Thawing out this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The latest weather data is suggesting low level moisture increasing through your Saturday. The result will be for a low cloud deck to eventually develop. Saturday will still be fairly windy and a little warmer than Friday. We don't drop much in temperature Saturday night. Look for patchy drizzle to develop. Expect a cloudy Sunday with light rain in the area. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

