These agencies in Northeast Ohio could be impacted by a federal government shutdown

With the threat of a federal government shutdown looming, some federal departments in Northeast Ohio could be affected.

Non-essential services could be disrupted. This could include the closure of National Parks, delayed passport approvals, a shutdown of the NASA Glenn Research Center, and delayed mortgage approvals through the IRS or Federal Housing Administration.

Essential services like the military, mail delivery, medicare payments, or federally employed air traffic controllers and TSA airport workers would remain operational.

During the last government shutdown, more than 50,000 federal employees in Ohio were furloughed, but ended up receiving back-pay when work resumed.

Congress must reach an agreement by midnight Friday to avoid a shutdown.

