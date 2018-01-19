Southern Tier Brewing Co. to open Cleveland brewery, tasting room

Southern Tier Brewing Company announced plans to open an innovative brewery and tasting room in downtown Cleveland.

The new facility, which is expected to open this spring at 811 Prospect Avenue East, will feature local specialty beers, as well as Southern Tier's seasonal and year-round beers.

"Since we opened our doors, we've really appreciated the number of people from Cleveland who have visited us in Lakewood, so I couldn't be happier to open a brewery there," says Phin DeMink, Founder and COO of Southern Tier. "The neighborhood is fun, has a lot going on, and it's close to the Indians and Cavs. I can't wait to get in there and start brewing really cool beer."

The brewing company was founded in New York in 2002. Their beer has been available throughout Ohio since 2008.

