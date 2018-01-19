'Charlie' the roaming goat in Alliance goes viral on social media

A Facebook post from the Alliance Police Department asking about a goat found wandering the cold streets has gone viral.

Police found the goat wandering on Vincent Boulevard on Thursday.

In an effort to find the goat's owner, the Alliance Police Department took to social media asking if anybody recognizes the found goat.

As of Friday morning, the post has near 1,300 shares and over 1,000 "likes."

Many people commented on the post and said they would gladly take in the goat if the owner could not be found.

The police provided an update later in the day and said the goat's owner was found.

