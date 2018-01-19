Ohio's unemployment rate drops in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in December but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.8 percent in November and was lower than the 5 percent rate of December 2016.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in December, unchanged from November, and down from 4.7 percent in December 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 2,500 jobs in December.

Job gains were reported in sectors that include educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and other services. Those gains exceeded losses in the information; professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.

Government employment in Ohio dropped by 4,700 jobs in December.

