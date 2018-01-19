The Great Big Home & Garden Show 2018 ~ Register to Win Tickets!

The Great Big Home & Garden Show is coming to Cleveland's I-X Center February 2-11, 2018.

Renew, Refresh and Restore your Home. At The Great Big Home & Garden Show, everything that you need to turn your home and garden dreams into reality can be found under one roof. Explore more than 600 exhibits, Engage with more than 1,000 experts, and Envision unique gardens themed around Music!, the Main Stage and Cooking Stage with HGTV Celebrities, local experts and chefs and our Idea Homes!

Whether your dream home is a rustic cabin that's completely off the grid, or you prefer a modern space with the latest high-tech amenities, our Idea Homes have you covered! Tour the 2,100 square foot cabin built by Weaver Barns, and explore Xtend Technologies' Hi-Tech Luxury Lower Level Living and watch your dreams come to life!

Click Here ~ Register to Win a Pair of Tickets!

DATES & HOURS

Friday, February 2, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, February 5, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

SHOW LOCATION

Cleveland's IX Center

1 I-X Center Drive

Cleveland, OH 44135

(216) 676-6000

www.ixcenter.com

For More Information or to purchase tickets: greatbighomeandgarden.com

