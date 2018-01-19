Journey, Def Leppard announce joint concert in Cleveland

Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Cleveland at the Quicken Loans Arena this May.

After kicking off the 58-city tour in Connecticut on may 21, the bands will play hits like Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" in Cleveland on May 28.

The two classic rock bands announced the co-headlining tour dates Friday morning.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Feb. 3 on the LiveNation website.

