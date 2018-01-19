Cleveland's coldest day ever on record was 24 years ago today

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's been a brutally cold winter this season, but nothing compares to the coldest day of the year in Cleveland 24 years ago today.

On Jan. 19, 1994 Cleveland's thermometer dropped to -20 degrees. (That wasn't the "feels like" or wind chill temperature, it was the actual temperature.)

It was the coldest day on record in The Land.

The brutal cold spell we endured lasted 56 hours with temperatures of zero or below. The Akron-Canton area got down to -25 degrees.

That same morning, National Weather Service cooperative observers reported even colder temperatures including -29 degrees in Mantua, -32 degrees in Burton and -36 degrees at Possum Run Road near Mansfield.

Northeast Ohio weather records date back to 1871 when President Ulysses S. Grant established what is today the National Weather Service.

Your latest forecast

It's the first time in five days that Cleveland has been above freezing. A brief warm up is coming.

Weekend Outlook:

Northeast Ohio will keep warming up through the weekend. Most of the snow on the ground should be gone by Monday.

For Saturday, expect gradually increasing clouds, dry weather, and highs in the low 40s.

Sunday will be a little drearier. Expect cloudy skies and areas of light rain or drizzle.

The light rain would be most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb up to about 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. It'll continue to warm into the mid 40s overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Next Big Weather Maker:

Rain will pick up through the day Monday, as highs soar into the mid 50s. Monday will also be quite windy. (Plan to take an umbrella along with you.)

As temperatures fall into the 30s Monday night, rain will mix with and then change over to snow. Snow showers will continue into Tuesday. Accumulation is looking minimal.

Tuesday's high: 37 degrees

Wednesday's high: 35 degrees

Thursday's high: 30 degrees

Editor's note: Meteorologist Samantha Roberts contributed to this report.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.