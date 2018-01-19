$1 million bond for Cleveland husband accused of killing wife

The husband accused of murdering his wife inside their old Brooklyn home pled not guilty in court Friday.

Cleveland police say Richard Williams, 57, killed Linda Myles, 62, at their Archmere Avenue home on Tuesday.

Williams was taken into custody after a short stand-off at their home.

He is now charged with aggravated murder and being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have not released a motive.

