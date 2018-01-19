Akron man sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend

An Akron man will spend the next 15 years in prison for nearly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Vester Morrison, 58, shot Kasonia Toney, 48, on July 8, 2017.

Morrison showed up at Toney's Akron home to collect some of his stuff.

Toney was waiting in her car when Morrison shot her twice. She was hit in the neck and chest.

Morrison pled guilty in December to attempted murder and having a weapon under disability.

Summit County prosecutors say Morrison has a long history of violence.

