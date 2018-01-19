Massillon's Affinity Medical Center will stay open for 120 more days

Stark County Judge Chryssa Hartnett granted a temporary restraining order on Jan. 19 to keep Massillon's Affinity Medical Center open for at least four months.(Source WOIO)

Stark County Judge Chryssa Hartnett granted a temporary restraining order on Jan. 19 to keep the medical center open for at least four months.

Two weeks ago the medical center announced it would close its doors within the month.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee in Ohio said they were going to work with local politicians in an effort to oppose the closure.

"Nurses, like the rest of our community, are stunned by this sudden announcement to close Affinity Medical Center. I have been providing care to patients in this community for over 35 years and know that the care provided by nurses and other staff at AMC is very much needed. There is no way that I am going to accept this decision by QHC to abandon our community sitting down," said RN Rose Anne Wilson, who works in Affinity's Orthopedic Department, in a prepared statement.

According to the medical center's website Affinity Medical Center has 156 registered beds and 149 active physicians.