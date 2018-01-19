Kucinich names Akron city councilwoman as running mate

I’m proud to announce my running mate for Lt Governor, Akron Councilwoman, Mother, Grandmother, Bernie Delegate, leader and visionary, Tara Samples. (Source:Facebook)

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has picked an Akron city councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor's race.

The 71-year-old Democrat announced Tara Samples as his lieutenant governor pick at an event Friday at The Burning Bush Church in Akron.

"I’m proud to announce my running mate for Lt Governor, Akron Councilwoman, Mother, Grandmother, Bernie Delegate, leader and visionary, Tara Samples," Kucinich stated on his Facebook page. “Finally a ticket that looks like#WeThePeople!” said Tara in her speech today.#PowerToWeThePeople #Kucinich4Ohio

Kucinich called it the honor of his life to stand beside Samples.

He described her as a highly regarded community leader, volunteer and political activist.

First elected to Akron City Council in 2013, Samples is a paralegal and former court bailiff and U.S. Postal Service employee.

Kucinich faces former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill in the Democratic primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Republicans running are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Thursday the Democrat launched his ambitious #Kucinich4Ohio Governor campaign.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.