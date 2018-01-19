Police: Akron school board member charged after overdosing in SUV

Akron police have issued John Otterman a summons to appear in court after he was revived with Narcan following an overdose in his SUV.

According to police, Otterman has been identified as an Akron school board member.

Police were called to 226 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Otterman was found unconscious in the front driver's seat of his Ford Escape.

Police administered four doses of Narcan before transporting him to Akron City Hospital.

Police also found a folded piece of paper in the center console containing marijuana and .4 grames of a white powdery substance.

According to the police report it tested positive for fentanyl.

After speaking with Otterman he admitted to having the drugs, police say.

He was issued a summons for possessing marijuana and possessing fentanyl.

He remains hosptalized.

STATEMENT FROM AKRON SCHOOL BOARD:

"Our primary concern, at this time, is for Mr. Otterman and his family and our thoughts are with them through what is certainly a very difficult time."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.