PNC Bank & KeyBank robbed in Cleveland, FBI says possibly same suspect

The FBI is looking for the man accused of robbing the PNC Bank on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in Cleveland on Jan. 19.

Investigators said the suspect entered the bank around 10:50 a.m. on Friday and threatened a weapon.

A weapon was not observed, according to the FBI.

According to a news release from the FBI, the man verbally demanded money from a bank teller.

The FBI said the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Cleveland Division of Police or the Cleveland FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 the KeyBank on the 3600 block of Chester Avenue was robbed.

Authorities said the suspect and a possible driver arrived in what appeared to be a dark Dodge Grand Caravan.

According to a news release from the FBI the suspect walked to a table and wrote a note.

The FBI said the suspect went to the teller providing the note.

Investigators said the suspect verbally threatened the teller if she did not cooperate.

Authorities said the teller complied with his demand for the money.

The FBI said the suspect went through the bank's west doors and and appeared to enter the Doge Grand Caravan and left the scene.

Investigators said the suspect matches the description of the PNC bank robbery earlier in the day.

