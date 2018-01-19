Cleveland Clinic doctor delivers baby on international flight (photos)

A Cleveland Clinic doctor has an "oh boy!" story from 35,000 feet in the air during a trip from Paris to New York City.

Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.

Toyin Ogundipe, 41, went into labor while crossing Greenland's coast -- a long way from landing in New York City.

"I said, 'Hey if you need a doctor, I'm a urology resident and I'm willing to help,'" Hemal recalled. "At the point when her water broke, I realized this is real, I think we have to go ahead and deliver a baby."

A pediatrician happened to be on board as well and they worked with Air France employees to move Ogundipe to a first class cabin to deliver.

A healthy baby boy was delivered and Ogundipe named her second child Jake.

"She was perfectly chill, so calm and composed," Hemal said. "He looked good, mom was good ... she was talking and cheerful - gave the baby to mom and the rest was history. They actually said, 'Ladies and gentleman, we have an additional passenger on the flight. Allow us to welcome Jake' and everyone clapped."

After Jake arrived, Hemal said he FaceTimed his parents.

"'Look I'm flying first class,'" he told his parents. "I wanted to surprise them and tell them I was flying first class. I'd never flown first class before. And ... umm ... by the way I also just delivered a baby! It was one of those moments I"ll never forget."

While this was Hemal's first delivery at 35,000 feet, it was his seventh baby.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.