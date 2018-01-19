Suspicious car at South Euclid school

Police want to talk to the driver of a car that pulled into the Memorial Junior High parking lot Thursday and asked a female student if she wanted a ride.

This happened around 3:25 p.m., shortly after the school's 3:10 p.m. dismissal time.

The vehicle is described as a silver colored four-door hatchback with a "Lyft" sign in the rear-window. Lyft's policy is not to pick up anyone under the age of 18.

The student told her parents about what happened and the parents called police.

If you have any information, please contact South Euclid police at 216-381-1234.

