Rocky River warns about possible flooding during weekend warm-up

Rocky River is advising people to be prepared for possible flooding in the Yacht Club basin. Here is a photo of the ice in the river from Jan. 12. (Source WOIO)

Rocky River city officials are advising people to be prepared for possible flooding in the Yacht Club basin.

According to a news release the warmer weather is creating snow melt this weekend and forecast for precipitation on Sunday and Monday.

City officials said the ice in the west channel and at the mouth of the Rocky River may prohibit water from moving predictably and rain mixed with snow melt could raise the water levels quickly.

Flooding is ab possibility early next week, according to the news release.

Rocky River wants people to prepare their homes and consider arrangements.

If you notice high water in the river you must make the critical and personal decision to quickly leave your home.

City officials said do not wait to be evacuated.

The city released a list of ways to prepare for the possible flooding:

Plan where to go if you have to evacuate

Pack important insurance paperwork, photographs, items of value like a phone charger that is easy removal from your home including an overnight bag.

Make a point to unplug electronics and move items off the floor

If possible, turn the power off to your home before evacuating if the warm weather allows

According to the news release it is important to remember footing can be undermined in only six inches of moving water.

Water will rise quickly, if you notice high water, do not wait to be evacuated.

Safety forces will be on alert to watch and assist, the city said due to other related emergencies they may not be able to evacuate you immediately.

Rocky River wants to remind people to not return to your home once you evacuate as evacuations may be ongoing and there might be dangerous river conditions.

Anyone with questions about the possible flooding can call Public Safety Service Director Mary Kay Costello at 440-331-0600.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.