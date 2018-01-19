Grandaughter, boyfriend headed to prison after wiping out 89-year-old grandpa's life savings

A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.

Angel Kolasinki was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to theft, aggravated theft, and telecommunications fraud.

Garrett Brewster, 23, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, attempted theft, and aggravated theft and received two years in prison.

Tips from neighbors concerned about the welfare of the elderly man sparked investigation by the Lyndhurst Police Department with assistance by the Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult Services.

"Neighbors making a difference, interagency cooperation, and good police work were key to ending the victimization of an 89-year-old man, in his own home, and so shamefully by his own family member," said Chief Rick Porrello.

Police say the money was part of Kolasinski’s grandfather's life savings.

Kolasinski and Brewster had been living with the victim.

Both were also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

